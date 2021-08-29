Naomi Osaka is continuing to be open about her mental health.

On Sunday, the tennis star posted an update on how she is doing and got honest about how she feels she is “never good enough.”

Questioning “why do I feel the way I do”, Osaka wrote that “one of the reasons” is since “internally I think I’m never good enough.”

“I’ve never told myself that I’ve done a good job but I do know I constantly tell myself that I suck or I could do better.”

While others have called her “humble”, Osaka thinks of it as “extremely self deprecating” and always wondering “‘wow, why me?'”.

“I guess what I’m trying to say is that I’m gonna try to celebrate myself and my accomplishments. I think we all should,” she continued.

“I know I give my heart to everything I can and if that’s not good enough for some then my apologies but I can’t burden myself with those expectations anymore. Seeing everything that’s going on in the world I feel like if I woke up in the morning that’s a win. That’s how I’m coming,” Osaka concluded.

Osaka made headlines earlier this summer after she withdrew from multiple tennis tournaments to focus on her mental health.

Most recently, she left a press conference in Cincinnati in tears after a journalist suggested that Osaka benefits from her huge media profile but does not like speaking to reporters.

Wiping tears away while trying to answer, she said, “Ever since I was younger, I have had a lot of media interest on me, and I think it’s because of my background as well. I can’t really help that there are some things that I tweet or some things that I say that kind of create a lot of news articles or things like that… but I would also say I’m not really sure how to balance the two. Like I’m figuring it out at the same time as you are, I would say.”

