Al Roker is an expert in his field and Hurricane Ida won’t stand in his way of doing his job.

The meteorologist faced the harsh conditions while reporting from Lake Pontchartrain during “Meet The Press”, but many people on Twitter expressed concern that Roker wasn’t up for the job.

“Maybe let’s not. A 70-year-old in the eye of the hurricane isn’t that much fun to see,” tweeted one person. Much of the other comments were are along the same lines of worrying about Roker’s age.

But Roker had a message while on “The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart”.

“I volunteered to come out here,” he said. “This is what I do. I’ve done this for 40 years. We all make sure we’re safe, we’re not going to do something that’s gonna put ourselves in harm’s way. As much as l love weather and I love NBC, I’m not gonna risk my life for it.”

.@alroker has a message for those who think he’s too old to stand outside in a hurricane! #SundayShow pic.twitter.com/v2RD6xA7ku — The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart (@TheSundayShow) August 29, 2021

Then responding to the comments about his age, said, “Well, hey guess what? Screw you! Okay! Try to keep up!”

He also addressed everyone on Instagram as he dumped water from his boots.

“For those who think I’m too old to be doing this, try and keep up,” he quipped.