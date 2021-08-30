Sir Anthony Hopkins is being honoured at Wednesday’s GQ Men Of The Year Awards in association with BOSS.

The actor, 83, will receive the Legend Award at the prestigious ceremony.

In the accompanying interview to the announcement, Hopkins is asked about winning the Best Actor Oscar earlier this year for his role in “The Father”.

He became the oldest actor to nab the award, beating the late Chadwick Boseman.

The star, who has a career spanning seven decades, shares: “The Academy had stipulated that the nominees would have to go to either London or Dublin and, at my age, the risk of COVID and all that, I had no intention of going. I went to bed, then at about five o’clock in the morning, my buzzer went off on my phone. My agent said, ‘Tony, you’ve just got the second Oscar!’ I couldn’t believe it.

“We were all up and celebrating. So then I made a little speech and a tribute to Chadwick Boseman, sadly gone so young in his life.”

RELATED: Anthony Hopkins’ New Zoom-Shot Pandemic Film ‘Zero Contact’ To Premiere On NFT Platform

Anthony Hopkins. CREDIT: Gavin Bond

Hopkins also takes a swipe at acting schools, urging people “don’t waste your money.”

RELATED: Anthony Hopkins Says He ‘Didn’t Expect’ To Win Oscar Against Chadwick Boseman

“They’re failed actors that set themselves up as gurus. That’s one of the reasons I left the National Theatre – we had a particular director who was very picky. And that’s one of the reasons that I would be angry.

“This was in my days of raging paranoia and I warned one director, ‘You ever speak to me like that again I’ll punch your face in.’ Obviously, I don’t do that any more. There’s one very well-known actor with an acting class here in Los Angeles and he’s the star of the show! And all these other students sitting around paying their fees and he’s the star! He’s on stage with them, interrupting them, being rude to them. No, you don’t do that.”

Read the full interview in the October issue of British GQ and online on September 2.