The clans of sportscaster Joe Buck and actor Oliver Hudson have a lot to argue about.

This week, the two faced off on “Celebrity Family Feud”, with Buck bringing his family along for the game, while Hudson was backed by a group of friends.

In one of the segments, Hudson’s team had to guess the answers to “reasons why you should never sleep naked.”

They put answers on the board like “fires or emergencies”, “kids and relatives being in the house”, and “it just being too cold”.

And in one of the more exciting segments, 100 men were polled on the question, “Name a woman who is smarter than you.”

Hudson got a good answer in when he said, “My sister,” referring to his actual sister Kate Hudson.

Buck, meanwhile, got himself into trouble after his family consulted with each other, coming up with suggestions like “my bae” and “my mom.”

Instead, Buck guessed “my best friend”, which was not on the board.

His daughter Natalie explained, “It’s boss, we were gonna say ‘boss.’ But he—.”

As it turned out “my boss’ would have been on the board, perhaps getting them to a win.

“I’m so mad,” Natalie said.

Buck’s wife Michelle added, “Steve, we were literally in the huddle and had all agreed on ‘boss’.”

On Twitter, viewers joked about Buck’s flub.

Joe Buck going rogue on family feud and being wrong every time LOL — T (@bordasht) August 30, 2021

The Joe Buck family getting ready to murder Joe Buck on Family Feud is something else. You can't script that kind of entertainment! — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) August 30, 2021

Watching Joe Buck’s family turn on him in celebrity Family Feud is the W I needed this weekend. — Mexplosion_#8453 (@Mexplosion_) August 30, 2021

The sportscaster himself later took to Twitter to explain that he had actually gone with the answer his youngest daughter had suggested, saying the show “was a blast.”

I don’t need a game show to tell me that! Hahaha. Always known. That’s why I brought em. We were gonna say teacher then that got an X. Our “consensus” was weak. I actually went with my youngest daughter’s answer. That’s tv! Wahhhhh. It was a blast. Thanks @FamilyFeudABC https://t.co/CFnYq3Fq2O — Joe Buck (@Buck) August 30, 2021

In another round, Team Hudson tried to guess the answers to the survey, “Bring this to be the life of the party,” correctly guessing items like “booze,” “food,” “weed” and “games.”

Keeping their streak going, Hudson’s team also took on, “This is what you do if your date throws up in the car.”

The ended up putting answers on the board like “clean up,” “pull over,” “leave her” and “open the window.”

In a round of “Fast Money” Hudson and his wife Erinn scored enough points to win $25,000 for the Hawn Foundation MindUP Program.