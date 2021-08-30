Amelia Hamlin isn’t afraid to call her parents out on Instagram.

The 20-year-old shared a photo to her Instagram Story over the weekend after discovering Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin skinny-dipping in the hot tub.

“I just found my parents skinny dipping in the hot tub and idk if Im traumatized or like if it’s cute [sic],” she wrote in a grab shared by E! News.

Instagram/@ameliagray

The post comes after “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa took a swipe at Amelia’s relationship with Scott Disick, 38.

“I can’t say the same for Amelia at this point,” she said when talking about supporting daughter Delilah’s relationship with Eyal Booker. “Like, why can’t it be Harry Styles? Why the f**k is it Scott Disick?”

In a comment on an Instagram post from Paper magazine about her mom’s opinion, Amelia sarcastically wrote, “ugh love the support,” along with crying and heart emojis.