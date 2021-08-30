Nick Jonas seemed pretty hungry this weekend. The 28-year-old musician had some fun with his wife, Priyanka Chopra, while sitting out in the sun.

Chopra, 39, shared a bikini selfie to her account, lying on her stomach in a black and red two-piece while Jonas jokingly took a knife and fork to her booty.

“Snack 🍴❤️,” she captioned the cute pic.

The youngest member of the Jonas Brothers reposted the photo to his Instagram Stories, writing, “Perfect Sunday.”

Chopra also shared a solo selfie of her bikini body, captioning it, “Sundays like this tho… ❤️”

Her hubby wrote a flirty comment underneath, writing, “Yummy.”

It seems the couple is getting in some quality time together as Nick is touring the country with the Jonas Brothers on their Remember This Tour. The tour kicked off on Aug. 20 in Las Vegas.

For more on the tour, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Nick Jonas Fractures Rib During ‘Olympic Dreams’ Special

Nick Jonas Shares Sweet Birthday Post for Priyanka Chopra While Apart

Watch Nick Jonas Shock a Fan Wearing a Jonas Brothers T-Shirt