“You” season 3 has finally been given a premiere date.

The hit Netflix show starring Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti is set to debut on October 15, with the streaming service dropping a creepy teaser to mark the announcement Monday.

RELATED: ‘You’ Showrunner Reveals Season 3 Will Be ‘Bonkers’

The clip confirms Joe (Badgley) and Love (Pedretti) are raising Henry their baby son, with Joe’s voiceover saying: “People these days will name their kids anything to get attention,” insisting he wasn’t one of those people.

“I’m hoping you do as a I say and not as I do,” he later adds, saying how he can change for his son and become a man the little one “would be proud to call Dad.”

RELATED: Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford Reminisce About ‘Gossip Girl’: It Is ‘Very Hard To Watch’

Few plot details have been released for the eagerly anticipated third season but it will follow Joe and Love after they escaped the city to raise their kid in a new suburban home in northern California.

The cast also includes Saffron Burrows, Tati Gabrielle, Dylan Arnold, Shalita Grant, Travis Van Winkle, Scott Speedman, Michaela McManus, Shannon Chan-Kent, Ben Menhl, Chris O’Shea, and Christopher Sean.