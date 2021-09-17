Click to share this via email

A new trailer for the upcoming third season of Netflix’s “You” introduces a key new character: Henry, newborn son of Joe (Penn Badgley) and Love (Victoria Pedretti).

In the clip, Henry’s birth apparently leaves Joe unsettled. “In my history of scared,” he says via voiceover, “this is the most scared I’ve ever been.”

Fatherhood, Joe tells his son, “is changing me,” and he makes the sacrifice of moving “to some soulless suburb,” where Love opens a cupcake shop.

“We’re just the nice, normal neighbours next door,” Joe’s voiceover continues.

Not surprisingly, Joe finds a new target for his obsession, and fans can expect things to get interesting.

Last month, Netflix dropped a creepy new teaser announcing the premiere date and hinting at Henry’s arrival.

The clip confirmed Joe (Badgley) and Love (Pedretti) are raising Henry their baby son, with Joe’s voiceover saying: “People these days will name their kids anything to get attention,” insisting he wasn’t one of those people.

“I’m hoping you do as a I say and not as I do,” he later adds, saying how he can change for his son and become a man the little one “would be proud to call Dad.”

Few plot details have been released for the eagerly anticipated third season but it will follow Joe and Love after they escaped the city to raise their kid in a new suburban home in northern California.

The cast also includes Saffron Burrows, Tati Gabrielle, Dylan Arnold, Shalita Grant, Travis Van Winkle, Scott Speedman, Michaela McManus, Shannon Chan-Kent, Ben Menhl, Chris O’Shea, and Christopher Sean.

The new season of “You” begins Oct. 15.