Jon Stewart is finally coming back.

On Monday, Apple TV+ debuted a teaser for the new show “The Problem with Jon Stewart” with a Sept. 30 premiere date.

In the teaser, Stewart is getting ready in his dressing room, only to look in the mirror and see how his face has aged.

“What the hell happened to my face?” he says, before screaming, “Noooooooo!”

He adds, “I could’ve done a podcast.”

In the show, Stewart will take deep dives into single issues affecting the national conversation, interviewing the people impacted by the issues, as well as the people who have created them.

“The Problem with Jon Stewart” – Photo: Apple TV+

“Together, they will discuss tangible steps that can lead to a solutionary path forward,” the official description reads. “The companion series podcast will extend the conversation from each episode, featuring staff members from across the show who will bring us interviews with activists in the space, the facts on the issue, and yes, lots of jokes.”

The podcast will also premiere Sept. 30 alongside the main show, with new episodes out every week.

“The problem with Jon Stewart” marks the host’s big return to TV after leaving “The Daily Show” in 2015.