ABBA have finally joined TikTok.

The band dropped their first video on Sunday: a clip showing someone playing a piano version of “Dancing Queen”.

They also shared another vid teasing the September 2 launch of a new project dubbed the ABBA Voyage, which they unveiled last week.



ABBA may have only just joined the TikTok world but they have had numerous social media users singing and dancing with the viral #DancingQueenChallenge.

In the challenge, superfans battled it out by attempting to sing part of the smash hit in a single breath.

ABBA’s clips come after they teased a major announcement on Twitter, with all signs suggesting their long-awaited hologram tour, which the band first announced back in 2018, was about to happen.

In 2018, group members Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, Agnetha Faltskog, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad issued a statement about how moving forward with “the exciting ABBA avatar tour project” led the four to reunite in the studio to record two new songs for the hologram tour. They’ve since recorded a few more.

The tour was eventually planned for 2020 but was then shelved due to the pandemic.

ABBA, who could be releasing their first new music in 39 years, also teased what appeared to be a stage setup in London, U.K.