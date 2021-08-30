It seems like Frank Oz’s Muppet days are behind him.

The director and Fozzie Bear actor sat down with the Guardian to talk about the legacy of the Muppets and “Sesame Street”, and where he feels things went wrong.

“The Disney deal is probably what killed Jim. It made him sick,” Oz said of creator Jim Henson’s sudden death from streptococcal toxic shock syndrome in 1990 at the age of 53.

When Henson died, he was in the midst of negotiations with Disney CEO Michael Eisner about selling the Muppets to the corporation.

“Eisner was trying to get ‘Sesame Street’, too, which Jim wouldn’t allow. But Jim was not a dealer, he was an artist, and it was destroying him, it really was,” Oz said.

The 77-year-old added that after the sale of the Muppets, there was a “demarcation line between the Jim Henson Muppets and the Disney Muppets.

“There’s an inability for corporate America to understand the value of something they bought,” he explained. “They never understood, with us, it’s not just about the puppets, it’s about the performers who love each other and have worked together for many years.”

Despite not being involved in either the Muppets or “Sesame Street” for many years, Oz said, “I’d love to do the Muppets again but Disney doesn’t want me, and ‘Sesame Street’ hasn’t asked me for 10 years. They don’t want me because I won’t follow orders and I won’t do the kind of Muppets they believe in.”

In the meantime, though, Oz admitted that he can’t bear to watch the shows anymore: “The soul’s not there. The soul is what makes things grow and be funny. But I miss them and love them.”