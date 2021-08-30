“Leave It To Beaver” star Tony Dow has been hospitalized with pneumonia after being taken to the E.R. on Thursday.

The 76-year-old, who played Wally Cleaver in the much-loved sitcom, which aired from 1957 to 1963, had to wait 24 hours for a bed due to the rise in Delta-driven COVID-19 cases in California.

Dow’s wife Lauren Shulkind told TMZ that her husband did not have COVID and was tested five times in the hospital, with all the results being negative.

Shulkind insisted Dow was now on the mend and his doctors think he could be released within a week.

She shared, “On behalf of Tony and myself we thank you for your concern for him.”

After nabbing a role in “Leave It To Beaver” with barely any acting experience, Dow went on to star in “My Three Sons”, “Dr. Kildare”, “Lassie”, “The Greatest Show on Earth”, and “Mr. Novak”.