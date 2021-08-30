The 18 new castaways competing for $1 million on the 41st season of “Survivor” have been revealed.

According to a press release, the long-running show “begins a bold new era this fall with the introduction of exciting fresh elements to the competition that promise to intensify the battle for $1 million and the title of Sole Survivor.

“As the thrilling competition begins on the beautiful islands of Fiji, 18 determined castaways will be divided into three tribes of six to face a faster, more intense, and more dangerous season than ever before.

“The unpredictable, accelerated pace will test even the strongest superfan, as supplies are minimal, reward challenges are scarce, and players find themselves faced with advantages that could significantly help their game or, just as easily, extinguish their torch.”

“Survivor 41” cast. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. — Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

“I cannot remember a time when I’ve been this excited to launch a new season of ‘Survivor’,” said executive producer and host Jeff Probst.

“‘Survivor 41’ features a really likable group of savvy ‘Survivor’ players and they are in for the most intense, most difficult, and most dangerous season we’ve ever done. We know we have the most loyal fans of any show on television, and we are pumped to bring them a new, exciting season of ‘Survivor’!”

For the first time, Probst will also take viewers inside the action, addressing the audience directly throughout the season and even letting fans in on some twists before the players.

Junior fans can test their own “Survivor” skills as well by playing the new “Game within the Game”. Each week, they’ll have to spot a hidden rebus puzzle within the episode and then solve it.

The following are the 18 new castaways competing this fall:

Name: Brad Reese

Age: 50

Hometown: Shawnee, WY

Current Residence: Shawnee, WY

Occupation: Rancher

Brad Reese. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Name: Danny McCray

Age: 33

Hometown: Houston, TX

Current Residence: Frisco, TX

Occupation: Ex-NFL Player

Danny McCray. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Name: David Voce

Age: 35

Hometown: Highland, CA

Current Residence: Chicago, IL

Occupation: Neurosurgeon

David Voce. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Name: Deshawn Radden

Age: 26

Hometown: San Bernardino, CA

Current Residence: Miami, FL

Occupation: Medical Student

Deshawn Radden. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Name: Eric Abraham

Age: 51

Hometown: Atlanta, GA

Current Residence: San Antonio, TX

Occupation: Cyber Security Analyst

Eric Abraham. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Name: Erika Casupanan

Age: 32

Hometown: Niagara Falls, Ontario

Current Residence: Toronto, Ontario

Occupation: Communications Manager

Erika Casupanan. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Name: Evvie Jagoda

Age: 28

Hometown: Westchester, NY

Current Residence: Arlington, MA

Occupation: PHD student

Evvie Jagoda. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Name: Genie Chen

Age: 46

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Current Residence: Portland, OR

Occupation: Grocery clerk

Genie Chen. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Name: Heather Aldret

Age: 52

Hometown: Charleston, SC

Current Residence: Charleston, SC

Occupation: Stay at Home Mom

Heather Aldret. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Name: Jairus Robinson

Age: 20

Hometown: Oklahoma City, OK

Current Residence: Oklahoma City, OK

Occupation: College Student

Jairus Robinson. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Name: Liana Wallace

Age: 20

Hometown: Evanston, IL

Current Residence: Washington, DC

Occupation: College Student

Liana Wallace. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Name: Naseer Muttalif

Age: 37

Hometown: Sri Lanka

Current Residence: Morgan Hill, CA

Occupation: Sales Manager

Naseer Muttalif. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Name: Ricard Foyé

Age: 31

Hometown: Lynnwood, WA

Current Residence: Sedro-Woolley, WA

Occupation: Flight Attendant

Ricard Foye. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Name: Sara Wilson

Age: 24

Hometown: Sherman Oaks, CA

Current Residence: Boston, MA

Occupation: Healthcare Consultant

Sara Wilson. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Name: Shantel Smith

Age: 34

Hometown: Toronto, Canada

Current Residence: Washington, DC

Occupation: Pastor

Shantel Smith. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Name: Sydney Segal

Age: 26

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Current Residence: Brooklyn, NY

Occupation: Law Student

Sydney Segal. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Name: Tiffany Seely

Age: 47

Hometown: Forest Hills, Queens, NY

Current Residence: Plainview, NY

Occupation: Teacher

Tiffany Seely. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Name: Xander Hastings

Age: 21

Hometown: Jacksonville, FL

Current Residence: Chicago, IL

Occupation: App Developer

Xander Hastings. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

“Survivor” will return for its 41st season with a two-hour premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 22 (8-10 p.m., ET/PT), on Global.