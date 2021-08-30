The first trailer for Todd Haynes’ documentary about The Velvet Underground has been released.

On Monday, Apple TV+ debuted the preview of “The Velvet Underground”, premiering Oct. 15, which takes a deep dive into one of the most influential bands in American music history.

The doc, which originally premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in July, looks back on the history of the band, which was the launching point for artists Lou Reed and John Cale.

Also explored is the connection of the band to the art scene in the 1960s and their association with pop artist Andy Warhol.

“We have this chance to combine music and art and films all together,” Warhol says in an archival interview in the trailer.

For the film, Haynes interviewed the surviving members of the band, including Cale.