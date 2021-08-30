Click to share this via email

Kris Jenner and Lady Kitty Spencer were the life of the after-party at Sunday’s Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Venice.

The pair attended the luxury fashion brand’s unveiling of the new Alta Gioielleria, which translates to “High fashion jewellery,” along with other A-list stars like January Jones and Jennifer Lopez.

As the brand’s global ambassador, Spencer shared a number of behind-the-scenes pictures from the show and the bash that took place afterwards, which included a dinner with Jenner and her longtime love Corey Gamble.

“What a night 💫✨,” Princess Diana’s niece captioned one of the photos.

Jenner shared her own series of photos, including some videos of the extravagant show.

“The most beautiful night in Venezia!” she captioned one post. “Grazie.”

Spencer, who attended the event solo just weeks after her wedding to billionaire Michael Lewis, wore a hot pink gown, fit with a bold necklace and jewels. Jenner wore G&B in her signature black, paired with a statement necklace and earrings.

