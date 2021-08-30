Click to share this via email

Ariana Grande is responding to rumours she featured on Kanye West’s Donda album.

Fans thought some of the background vocals belonged to the hitmaker. However, she took to her Instagram Story Monday to say Stalone sounded “so beautiful” on the LP.

Grande reposted Stalone’s Instagram post, which read: “Vocals under MB Stadium in #atl before the start of #DONDA 2… The entire album is a masterpiece. I’m so grateful.”

Stalone also said she was “so grateful” her vocals were being compared to Grande’s.

She shared on Twitter:

I love Ari and so grateful that my vocals would even be compared to hers. 🕊🤍 pic.twitter.com/2TaxubDS40 — STALONE (@thestalone) August 29, 2021

West’s eagerly anticipated album finally dropped Sunday, with many of the lyrics appearing to talk about his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

The rapper, who threw three listening parties before the release, also accused Universal Music Group of dropping the album without his approval.