Goldie Hawn has got moves.

Over the weekend, the actress shared a video on Instagram of herself dancing with stepson Boston Russell to the sound of chemists busking on the street.

In the clip, Hawn and Boston, 41, dance in ballroom and flamenco styles, laughing to themselves.

Near the end of the video, Hawn’s partner and Boston’s dad, Kurt Russell, can be heard cackling in the background and his laugh got all the attention from commenters on the post.

“Love hearing Kurt’s laugh, very contagious,” wrote one fan, while another added, “I miss living in Aspen! Kurt’s laugh is the best!”

Another commenter wrote, “Every time Kurt Russell, AND ONLY KURT RUSSELL, laughs an angel gets its wings.”

Boston is Kurt’s son from his first marriage to Season Hubley.