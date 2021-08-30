Click to share this via email

David Furnish and Elton John with sons Elijah and Zachary.

Elton John, David Furnish and their boys have been living it up in France this summer.

The singer shared an adorable photo of the family posing in Nice with their matching Versace robes on.

He wrote in the caption: “Grazie mille @donatella_versace

“Thank-you for your generosity and kindness. You made our Summer so glamourous. Ti amo ❤️🚀”

John and Furnish share Elijah, 8, and Zachary, 10, together.

Donatella Versace reposted John’s snap, saying: “You all look fabulous!!”

Credit: Instagram/Elton John

The couple were also seen enjoying a St. Tropez yacht trip with Rita Ora’s ex Andrew Watt and his girlfriend Charlotte Lawrence on the weekend.

Elton John, David Furnish. Credit: Backgrid

Furnish also posted a pic of him catching a fish last month while on their dreamy vacation: