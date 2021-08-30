Click to share this via email

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are pulling out all the stops for date night.

Before heading to the New York City hot spot, Lucali, for dinner, the “Crazy In Love” singer showed off her killer outfit on Instagram, looking pretty in pink a la Elle Woods.

Wearing a black fitted minidress, pink pumps and a sparkly pink bag, Beyoncé, 39, showed off the fit with a series of poses.

In a couple of snaps, Queen Bey added a pink jacket over the ensemble and sipped from a bedazzled tumbler.

According to Beyoncé’s photos, she and Jay-Z shared a margarita pizza and shots at Lucali.

The pair were spotted by paparazzi heading into the restaurant, with the rapper, 51, sporting a classic black suit.