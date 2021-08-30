Click to share this via email

The Expendables are coming back.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “The Expendables 4” is officially going forward, with franchise stars Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture returning.

Also joining the new sequel are Megan Fox, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Tony Jaa.

No word yet on whether previous cast members Harrison Ford, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mel Gibson, Ronda Rousey, Bruce Willis and Jean-Claude Van Damme will appear.

Jason Constantine, Lionsgate’s President of Acquisitions and Co-Productions, said the new sequel will be “a no-holds-barred action film” that “will raise the stakes and be the biggest, most badass adventure yet.”

A fourth movie in the series has been in discussion for years, with the previous entry arriving in theatres seven years ago.