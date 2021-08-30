Paulina Porizkova is showing off her grey hair.

In an empowering selfie shared to Instagram over the weekend, the model, 56, posed with her adorable pet cat Oskar, wishing her followers a happy weekend.

Embracing her grey hair and makeup-free complexion, Porizkova smiled while little Oskar peaked his little nose into the frame.

“Oskar and I wish you a happy weekend 🤣,” she captioned the snap before adding the hashtags, “#NoMakeup #NoFilters #GreyPride #CatsOfInstagram #OskarTheCat.”

RELATED: Paulina Porizkova Shares Untouched Naked Photo From Magazine Cover And Dancing Video From Set

Porizkova’s Instagram is full of inspiring and real posts, many about embracing her grey hair.

In 2020 the stunner shared a selfie, writing, “I used to think gray hair was aging, that it was a sign of giving in to being old, but thanks to many glorious and rocking hot women on Instagram, I’ve changed my vision to gray hair being sexy and confident.”

RELATED: Paulina Porizkova Responds To Those Who Called Her A ‘Narcissist’ After Emotional Selfie

She added, “There was a quote by @pink to her little daughter, about how it was not for them to fix themselves to fit the standards of beauty, but rather to help other people discover their beauty. Now, that is something to strive for. Not change yourself to fit in the box, but to blow up the fucking box. I’d like to end this post with a rousing, ‘Let’s blow up the f**king box, ladies’, but although I really want to, and will try my best, the truth is that I am a mid-fifties woman, I’m vain and insecure, and next week I could decide to have surgical help to fit the comfortable and warm and familiar box instead of crusading to blow it up.”