A toast to the new season.

On Monday, ABC debuted a new teaser for “The View” season 25, featuring a reunion between the show’s four co-hosts.

Whoopi Goldberg Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines all appear in the trailer, sipping champagne and toasting to the milestone season.

The network also announced the show’s lineup of conservative guest co-hosts filling the seat left behind by Meghan McCain, who departed earlier this summer.

Among those guests will be Condoleezza Rice, Mia Love, Carly Fiorina and Alyssa Farah. Also continuing in her role as guest co-host regularly throughout the season will be commentator Ana Navarro.

“25 years is such an incredible milestone,” said executive producer Brian Teta. “We have so much planned to honour this amazing platform that Barbara Walters created. I can’t think of a better way to kick off that celebration than by welcoming the co-hosts back to the iconic View table and to have them in front of a live studio audience again. We have some truly exciting plans to celebrate this anniversary all season long. We’ll be inviting back all of our legendary lineup of former View co-hosts to guest as well as ‘taking a little time’ to find our next permanent cohost to join the panel.”

The new season of “The View” premieres Sept. 7.