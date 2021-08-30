Click to share this via email

Jennifer Lopez’s mom is teaming up with Ben Affleck.

Guadalupe Rodríguez, who goes by Lupe, made a surprise cameo in the Oscar-winner’s new ad for WynnBET, a mobile sports betting and iGaming app from Wynn Resorts.

In the clip, which debuted on Monday, Rodriguez appears next to Affleck, Shaquille O’Neal, Melvin Gregg and other sports betting pros, at the slots.

“Come on, Lupe! You can do this girl,” she says in the video. “Just like the slots in St. Louis.”

Rodriguez and Affleck were previously spotted in Las Vegas filming the spot two months ago.

The ad also comes after Affleck and Lopez rekindled their romance 17 years after their engagement. They originally began dating in July 2002 after meeting on the set of their movie “Gigli”, two years later they split.

Affleck served as the director for the ad.