After four seasons as Nicolette ‘Nic’ Nevin, Emily VanCamp is reportedly leaving her lead role on “The Resident”.

According to Deadline, the actress asked to be released from the popular medical drama at the end of the fourth season, despite the show’s best efforts to keep her around for a fifth.

Deadline also reports that VanCamp stepped down as a series regular, and her character’s storyline is expected to be wrapped by the early episodes of season 5.

In a new preview shared on the series’ official Twitter account on Tuesday, the nurse practitioner’s grim fate is teased heavily.

This casting news comes just a few days after VanCamp gave birth to her first child with her husband and former “Revenge” co-star, Josh Bowman.

The couple welcomed daughter Iris and shared the surprising news with their thousands of Instagram followers.

“Welcome to the world our sweet little Iris 💐 Our hearts are full,” the actress captioned the adorable black and white snap.

VanCamp has yet to release an official statement regarding her departure from “The Resident”.