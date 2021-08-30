Click to share this via email

Lil Nas X is taking the Internet by storm as a hilarious troll.

After Drake announced his new album, Certified Lover Boy, would drop this week, the “Industry Baby” artist, 22, spoofed the Canadian rapper’s album artwork.

Drizzy confirmed new music was coming when he shared a series of emojis depicting a diverse group of pregnant women.

Tidal’s Chief Content Officer Elliott Wilson later confirmed the image to be the official album art.

The exciting announcement was soon spoofed by Nas, who replicated the album art by posting a bunch of emoji pregnant men.

Nas also teased that his own album, Montero, will be coming Sept. 17.

“MONTERO” THE ALBUM

OUT SEPTEMBER 17, 2021 pic.twitter.com/M7qVwV1uOu — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) August 30, 2021

Nas’ spoofing one of Drake’s albums isn’t new – in 2019, the rapper took to Twitter sharing an image that looks almost identical to Drake’s Nothing Was The Same album art from 2013.

“I’ve decided to title the album Nothing Was The Same here’s the artwork my team and I worked very hard on,” Nas joked at the time.

i’ve decide to title the album “nothing was the same” here’s the artwork my team and i worked very hard on pic.twitter.com/AcZoXbzNk3 — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) May 29, 2019

Certified Lover Boy drops Friday.