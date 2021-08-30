Click to share this via email

Van Jones is clearing the air on those Kim Kardashian relationship rumours.

Talk of a romance between the reality star and CNN’s political commentator began after Kardashian filed for divorce from husband Kanye West in Feburary.

At the reopening of Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club Saturday, Jones told PageSix, “I never made any comments about the rumours of me and Kim Kardashian dating as I found it absurd.”

He added, “It was flattering for me, but it probably wasn’t flattering for her.”

Kardashian previously weighed in on speculation about the rumours, during the “Keeping Up With The Kardashains” reunion, telling host Andy Cohen.

“Van texted me and was like, ‘This rumour has gotten me so many dates and I’m so grateful, so I owe you,'” she said at the time.

She also said that she’s not dating Maluma.

“I’m not dating either one. Not Van Jones, not Maluma,” Kardashian told Cohen. “I’ve seen [Maluma] a few times, always in Miami. Such a nice guy.”

Kardashian and Jones met for the first time in 2018 while advocating for criminal-justice reform at the White House.