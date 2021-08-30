With season three of “Succession” right around the corner, the cast is spilling some interesting details on what fans can expect from the Roys.

But one thing that won’t have a storyline is COVID-19.

According to Sara Snook – who plays Shiv Roy on the critically acclaimed HBO series which follows the Roy family spearheaded by Logan Roy (Brian Cox), CEO of media conglomerate WaystarRoyco and his four children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv, Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Connor (Alan Ruck) – the pandemic didn’t affect the fictional wealthy people in the story.

Snook and the cast joined Vulture for an in-depth look at the highly anticipated season and revealed creator Jesse Armstrong decided not to rewrite any of season three’s scripts to incorporate the pandemic. They said the majority of the season was written before the pandemic.

“These are really wealthy people,” Snook explained. “And unfortunately, none of the world’s really wealthy people were going to be affected by the pandemic.”

Season three was scheduled to start shooting in New York weeks after the city went into lockdown in March 2020 and air that fall.

“Succession” will now return in October on HBO.