Reese Witherspoon is looking back at her early days of motherhood.

The actress, 45, joined Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” spin-off “We Are Supported By” and opened up to Kristen Bell and Monica Padman about welcoming daughter Ava, now 21, in 1999.

“I did not have a lot of support with my first baby and I learned really early, like this is not going to work,” she recalled. “I tried to muscle through for five months with Ava, just not sleeping and I became delirious.”

Witherspoon welcomed Ava two months after tying the knot with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. They welcomed son Deacon, 17, in 2003 before divorcing in 2006.

After welcoming Ava, Witherspoon said there was no way she could have worked, revealing “I was lucky enough to have money saved and I didn’t have to work, but it’s just not a one-person job.”

Adding, “I would even say it’s not a two-person job.”

The “Walk The Line” actress is also mom to son Tennessee James, 8, whom she shares with husband Jim Toth.