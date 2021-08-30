Benji Madden is living in a dreamland with wife Cameron Diaz.

Good Charlotte musician Madden, 42, celebrated Diaz’s 49th birthday with touching Instagram post, written in the caption of a painting.

“Happy Birthday to my Wife, you are beautiful in all ways, we are so lucky to have you,” Madden captioned the post.

“What you do, who you are day-in-and-day-out to the ones you love always true blue,” he continued. “Hard to put it all in a IG post but I love to have a reason to say it out loud. I love you.”

Diaz and Madden welcomed their daughter Raddix Madden, 1, on Dec. 30, 2019. The celebrity couple tied the knot at the actress’ Beverly Hills home on Jan. 5, 2015. They had been introduced 10 months earlier by Diaz’s now sister-in-law, Nicole Richie.