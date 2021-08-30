Heather Rae Young is smiling ear-to-ear at her bridal shower.

Young (“Selling Sunset”) was surprised with a bridal shower by her beau El Moussa (“Flip or Flop”) on Sunday. The event took place at the Fig & Love restaurant in Newport Beach, California.

“First photo describes my mood for the entire day,” Young captioned the carousel of Instagram photos. “I am so beyond blessed to have been showered with so much love at my bridal shower and to have shared this day with my closet friends and family.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better day and thank you Tarek El Moussa for surprising me with the most beautiful bracelet I’ve ever seen. So many blessings- grateful is an understatement. Now I just can’t wait for our big day!”

Guests in attendance included Young’s “Selling Sunset” co-star Chrishell Strause, Amanza Smith and Mary Fitzgerald. Young shined in a strapless white dress and matching heels while sipping on pink champagne in a room decorated with pink and white roses.

Young and El Moussa, both 40, are planning to get married later this year.