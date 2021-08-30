Click to share this via email

NBC News correspondent Shaquille Brewster had a troubling run-in while reporting on Hurricane Ida in Mississippi.

Brewster was busy telling MSNBC viewers that postal services returning in the aftermath of the storm was a good sign. Suddenly, a man stepped out of his vehicle and aggressively approached Brewster.

Things got very hairy for NBC News reporter Shaquille Brewster during a live Hurricane Ida report from Gulfport, MS. Some guy jumps out of a pickup truck and angrily confronts Brewster's crew, prompting a shaken Craig Melvin to express extreme concern for his colleague. pic.twitter.com/v1tYnUsqTj — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 30, 2021

The unidentified man and the reporter made physical contact just as the feed cut back to Craig Melvin in studio.

“We’re going to check in with Shaq Brewster just to make sure all is well. There is a lot of crazy out there,” a visibly disturbed Melvin told the audience.

Appreciate the concern guys. The team and I are all good! — Shaquille Brewster (@shaqbrewster) August 30, 2021

“You probably saw or heard a few moments ago one of our correspondents was disrupted by some wacky guy during his live shot there in Mississippi,” he later added. “Pleased to report that Shaquille Brewster is just fine. Shaq is okay.”

Brewster confirmed on Twitter that he and his crew are fine.