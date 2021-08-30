Michael Strahan is taking a break from “Good Morning America”, but there are no days off for a dog dad.

Strahan, 49, celebrated National Dog Day by posting a TikTok video compilation of him and his beloved good boy Enzo. The former NFL star is currently on vacation with his family; however, he needed to take a moment to champion his pup.

“Happy National Dog Day!” the “GMA” personality captioned the post. “Or best friend day for me.”

Strahan served as a guest host on “Live with Kelly & Regis” in 2010, filling in for Regis Philbin. The pro-athlete officially took over as Ripa’s full-time co-host on Sept. 4, 2012. He moved onto “GMA” in 2018.