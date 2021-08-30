Mark Harmon might just play a major role in season 19 of “NCIS”.

Longtime fans of the franchise have grown accustom to Harmon, 69, on their television screes. Despite reports of his limited involvement in the upcoming, showrunner Steven D. Binder says people should not get ahead of themselves.

“We shot a lot of different things for that [sequence], and there were a lot of different ways to cut it,” Binder told TV Line of the season 18 finale. “And what we left with was something that we felt left all possibilities open.

“We know he’s not dead right there, and we know he’s able to swim well enough,” he continued. “All things are still possible with Gibbs.”

Binder went on to state that much of what is reported about “NCIS” is far from reality.

“A lot of things are reported on this show that aren’t necessarily true,” the showrunner shared, noting that production will be “a bit more complicated” due to COVID safety protocols.

“What we’re trying to focus on right now is telling the best stories we can with the characters we have — and Gibbs is a part of that world. And I think we’re doing a pretty good job with that.”

Season 19 of “NCIS” is set to premiere on Sept. 20.