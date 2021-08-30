If Lil Nas X wants to learn how to skateboard like a pro, he’s found the perfect mentor in Tony Hawk.

Nas X, 22, and Hawk, 53, linked up for a hilarious skateboard tutorial video. In the video, the “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” singer — rocking his Satan Nikes — stands by the edge of a half-pipe with skateboard in hand.

“Let’s go!” the “Old Town Road” rapper exclaims before the video cuts to Hawk executing a drop into the bowl. The legendary skateboarder pulls off several impressive tricks before popping back up to. Suddenly, the video cuts back to Nas X.

“And that’s how you skateboard. Thank you!” Nas X states.

“You’re tweakin’!” Hawk retorts off camera.

Last week, Hawk announced his new skateboard collection infused with his blood. The limited-edition collaboration with Liquid Death, a canned water company, will see 10 per cent of profits being donated to 5Gyres and The Skatepark Project.