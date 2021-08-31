Click to share this via email

Camila Cabello spoke about the moment she fell for now-boyfriend Shawn Mendes years ago as she chatted to James Corden on Monday’s “Late Late Show”.

Cabello told Corden how she and Mendes were guests on his show around five/six years ago and the host insisted at the time “there’s no way you two aren’t a couple.”

Cabello said of Mendes, “He was like ‘I like her, she’s the one that doesn’t like me’ or something like that.

“I was completely in love with him,” the “Havana” hitmaker insisted. “And he was the one I thought wasn’t in love with me back.”

She said how she questioned the comments backstage and why he said that when it wasn’t true.

Cabello laughed, “It was so stupid, we were 16/17.

“And look at us now… COVID puppy. Pregnant with a COVID puppy.”

During her appearance, Cabello also discussed her role in “Cinderella”, as well as what she’s learned about Mendes during their extended time together in quarantine.

See more in the clip below.