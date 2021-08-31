HGTV star, Carmeon Hamilton, is mourning the loss of her husband, Marcus. Hamilton shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram Sunday, revealing that Marcus had died in a motorcycle accident over the weekend.

“To my extended Internet family, it is with deep sorrow and an eternally broken heart that I tell you that the love of my life, Marcus Hamilton, has passed away. I was alerted by MPD late last night that Marcus succumbed to his injuries from a motorcycle accident yesterday afternoon,” the winner of HGTV’s “Design Star: Next Gen” wrote.

She continued, “I’m no stranger to loss, but this loss brings something beyond pain. Something I can’t describe. I’m now missing a major part of myself and that void seems to grow more and more every second. I can’t bring myself to figure out Davin’s and my next step, because there shouldn’t be a need for one. But in the midst of this immense pain came a wave of support from the community of people that we’ve worked so hard to build. They are the only reason I have the strength and ability to put these words in writing.”

Hamilton went on to thank fans for being part of their love story and being there for her as she and her family deal with this “extraordinary loss.”

“Thank you all for being one of the best parts of our love story and loudly encouraging us to be the passionately flawed humans we were, living a life well lived. I only ask for grace and privacy as my family and I navigate this extraordinary loss. I love you peeps.”

Hamilton’s post was met with lots of love from her HGTV family, who shared their words of support for their colleague in the comments.

“Carmeon, there are no words for what you must be going through,” Breegan Jane wrote. “I am incredibly sorry for your loss. While I didn’t know him, it was clear that he was a bright light. I’m sending you so much love. Please know we are all thinking of you. ❤️”

“My heartbreaks for you and your family!” Maria Antoinette Loggins added. “I am so so sorry and I am praying for a covering that only God can provide.”

“Carmeon, there aren’t words. So so sorry for your loss,” Jasmine Roth commented.

Hamilton and Marcus were married for 10 years, and had been together for 15.

