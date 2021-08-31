Click to share this via email

Britney Spears is a huge “Cruella” fan.

The singer wrote a rave review of the film and Emma Stone, who plays the lead character, telling fans how she watches it “at least three to four times a week.”

She called Stone “f**king adorable” and said the film makes her feel six years old again.

“The imagery and the way the story leads your imagination is so freakin cool,” alongside a photo of a tulip dress, gushing over how she was “inspired by fashion at the moment.”

It was revealed back in June that Disney was already prepping for a “Cruella” sequel.

The much-loved movie debuted on May 28 and has grossed $224 million worldwide. It is now available to watch on Disney+.

“We are very pleased with ‘Cruella’’s box office success, in conjunction with its strong Disney+ Premier Access performance to date,” a Disney spokesperson previously said in a statement.

“We look forward to a long run as audiences continue to enjoy this fantastic film.”