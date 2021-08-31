Learning to deal with problems as they arise wasn’t easy for Brie Larson.

Appearing this week on the “Armchair Expert” podcast, Larson spoke with host Dax Shepard about how she’s learned to confront problematic things before they get out of hand.

“The last year and a half or two years, I feel like the universe has confronted me with the need to be able to confront [situations], and confront sooner, and just go, ‘Eh. I don’t like that,'” the “Captain Marvel” star explained. “I’ll find that, especially with smaller things, I’ll just be like, It’s just not worth it. And now I’m like, You know what’s not worth it? Being uncomfortable and then having resentment and then being weird to somebody forever. That’s not it. Why not just get it over with and say, ‘[That’s] not my preference.'”

She added that her fear of confrontation came out of a need to please people and the subconscious feeling that she must be in the wrong.

Larson went on, “There’s the intellectual part of me that’s like, Yeah of course, love everybody, I get it. But then, like, do I really feel that? Because I’ll find myself skipping ahead, like, Well, I know I’m wrong, I know I shouldn’t have this resentment or I know I shouldn’t feel this way so I’m just gonna act like I don’t. But it doesn’t really work. That’s just another way of us tricking ourselves into not confronting. We’re like, I’m a nice person so I’m just gonna be OK with them.”

Finding her confidence at 31 has also helped Larson feel much more like she owns her own space.

“I had this idea in my head, like, Oh, once I reach blah blah blah, then I’ll finally be respected,” she said of being a woman on male-dominated sets. “And it never changed.”

She continued, “The truth is, it never changed until I changed. It changed once I was unbothered by it, which seemed so bizarre to me because it was all so external. I was like, I’ll never get away from this thing, this oppressive feeling. But then once I diminished the effect it had on me, it [became] funny. Some of it is just absurd. Some of it I have a lot of sympathy for because some people — like directors and producers — despite the fact that they can be older than me and they could have incredible credits, chances are, I’ve had more time on set than them because I haven’t had to do the pre-production stuff and I won’t have to do the post stuff. So there’s a higher probability, assuming that I’m working, that I just have more on-set experience.

“I’m also in a different place,” she added of her recent success. “I’m on my mark, which is at the epicentre of everybody. I feel everybody’s energy. I know what everybody’s job is. It’s part of my job to know what everybody’s job is. So I see all this stuff.”

Finally, Larson said, “And because of my job, I feel that people talk to me. Like, crew members will open up and say things, so I get this interesting view of all these different things that I don’t know if producers get to see or hear.”