The streets of Toronto are filled with Drake’s wisdom.

On Monday, in anticipation of his new album Certified Lover Boy, the Canadian rapper took over billboards at Yonge-Dundas Square.

On the billboards, Drake slapped lyrics from the upcoming release.

“I don’t miss…” read one ad, “Let alone miss you.”

Another read, “Something other than me has got to give.”

Certified Lover Boy billboards have gone up in Toronto CLB x Nike tees are also being handed out tonight in the 6 according to Drake pic.twitter.com/qxr4aP6MyV — Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) August 31, 2021

Along with the billboards, Drake took to Instagram Live in the evening as he rode around the city passing out T-shirts with the lyrics printed on them.

Drake on IG live with Mark as he rides around Toronto giving out #CLB 🥀 themed shirts! pic.twitter.com/wWy8FwzaOf — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) August 31, 2021

Drake confirmed on Monday that the long-awaited followup to 2018’s Scorpion was finally on the way, and soon.

Certified Lover Boy is out Friday, Sept. 3.