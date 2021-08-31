Dennis Rodman gets four whole days out of “48 Hours” in a new scripted movie.

Lionsgate is working on a new movie detailing Rodman’s “two-day” vacation to Las Vegas, Nevada, in the middle of the 1998 NBA Finals. Chicago Bulls head coach Phil Jackson cleared Rodman to take a two-day break, however, Rodman was nowhere to be found after 48 hours in Sin City.

The movie is described as a “madcap adventure” following Rodman’s infamous trip “with his skittish assistant GM and will detail a budding friendship that neither one of them ever thought was possible but will end up solving both of their problems,” per Deadline.

“There’s only one Dennis Rodman. In 1998, there was nobody on Earth who’d be more fun – or maybe more dangerous – to party with,” said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group President Nathan Kahane. “And yet that’s not even half of who he is.

“This movie takes you on an unforgettable ride with the myth, the legend, and also the man that Dennis is, behind everything you think you know,” he continued. “[Rodman’s] amazing career and life will make for an off-the-wall hilarious yet completely human and emotional movie.” Legendary basketball player Michael Jordan reflected on Rodman’s extended vacation with Carmen Electra in the ESPN docuseries “The Last Dance”. RELATED: Scottie Pippen Told Michael Jordan He ‘Wasn’t Too Pleased’ With ‘The Last Dance’ "I need a vacation…"#TheLastDance continues Sunday, April 26 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/fIiLZ75J7q — NBA (@NBA) April 20, 2020

“[I say] ‘Phil, you let this dude go on vacation, we’re not going to see him. You let him go to Vegas, we’re definitely not going to see him,'” Jordan recalled.

“He didn’t come back on time. We had to go get his a** out of bed. And I’m not going to say what’s in his bed or where he was.”