Kristin Cavallari and Chase Rice have reportedly struck up a romance.

According to E! News, Cavallari and Rice, who both live in the Nashville area most of the time, have been “spending time together for a little over a month.”

“At the moment, it’s still casual. It’s new,” an insider told the publication. “She’s been to one of his shows already and they’re having fun.”

TMZ added the pair were “introduced through a mutual friend in Nashville and hit it off but their relationship isn’t exclusive just yet.”

ET Canada has contacted Cavallari’s rep for comment.

The latest romance rumours come after the “Hills” star was linked to comedian Jeff Dye.

However, she confirmed to E!’s “Daily Pop” in May that she was single following her split from Jay Cutler.

Cavallari and the former Chicago Bears quarterback, who share kids Camden, 9, Jaxon, 7, and Saylor, 5, wed in 2013 after three years of dating. They divorced in April 2020.

The reality TV star also denied rumours that she was involved in a “love triangle” with “Southern Charm” stars Craig Conover and Austen Kroll last month.