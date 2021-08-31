TikTok user CharlieMoose uploaded a viral video of his grandfather going to see “The Greatest Showman”. The grandpa suffers from dementia but absolutely loves watching Hugh Jackman’s 2017 musical drama.

“Two minutes of happiness,” CharlieMoose wrote. “My Grandad is at the second stage of vascular dementia and one way to cheer him up is the Greatest Showman!.. So I decided to take him to a sing along [on] the weekend so he can sing the songs.”

“You happy we’re here?” the user asks his grandpa in the video, who responds, “One of the best films I’ve ever seen.”

“He just couldn’t stop smiling,” CharlieMoose wrote, adding that his grandfather’s favourite song from the film is “From Now On”.

Jackman, 52, caught wind of the video and was blown away by it.

“I am in tears at the sweetness and purity of this post,” Jackman wrote, according to People. He re-posted the clip on his official Instagram. “Thank you for sharing such a sweet moment.”

Jackman portrayed real-life American showman Phineas Taylor (P.T.) Barnum in 2017’s “The Greatest Showman”. The Academy Award-nominated film also starred Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson, and Zendaya.