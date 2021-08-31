Click to share this via email

Who’s a good pup?

Things went adorably haywire on Global News Toronto’s broadcast last Friday during Anthony Farnell’s weather report.

While delivering the report, Farnell’s dog Storm suddenly appeared, wandering onto the green screen set in search of something to eat.

“Yes, Storm is in the building, getting some treats, walking on thin air,” Farnell joked, continuing the report without a hitch.

The weatherman also ended the report with the Dog Walking Forecast, giving a shout-out to another dog, Charlie, “who I heard is watching right now.”

Viewers at home were smitten with Storm.

absolutely in love with watching the toronto news on fridays because the weatherman brings his dog named “Storm” to work pic.twitter.com/ARQEGtTjk1 — follow ig @pestosalad for serotonin (@igpestosalad) August 31, 2021

My new favourite WFH problem. I don’t know why, it just gets funnier pic.twitter.com/NiIX5osHh7 — rose (@rosevalentee) August 30, 2021

I love that he’s a weatherman and named his dog storm https://t.co/WyvvOHNy1O — jamie (@jamiephxx) August 31, 2021