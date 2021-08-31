Thomas Jacobs is reflecting on his mental health journey.

The 29-year-old real estate broker ruffled feathers as he feuded with other suitors while competing for Katie Thurston’s heart on her season of “The Bachelorette“.

The current “Bachelor in Paradise” star got candid about his past on the latest episode of the “Talking It Out with Mike & Bryan” podcast.

On growing up as one of only a few minorities where he lived, he shared, “I’m Black, I’m Russian, Polish, a little native American. Everyone thinks I’m Latino, and I’m everything but Latino.”

Jacobs fell into a deep depression after abandoning athletics to pursue other avenues. He also began using pain medication after picking up some bad injuries.

“It was a dark path of just getting into my own way and diving into a life that wasn’t fruitful,” he remembered. “It was abusing pain pills and whiskey, trying to get away from facing what was next.”

Jacobs eventually sought help to overcome his mental health struggles.

Speaking about where he’s at now, he added, “I will say, I’m at a point in my life where I am extremely happy and I’m not wanting for anything else.”

Jacobs was recently rumoured to be dating fellow “Bachelor in Paradise” star Becca Kufrin.