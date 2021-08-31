Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello has written an emotional open letter pleading for help bringing a group of young female musicians in Afghanistan to safety.

Morello’s letter was sent to Billboard by his friend, guitar teacher Lanny Cordola, following the Taliban takeover.

Cordola started a music school for girls in Afghanistan through his non-profit Miraculous Love Kids, an organization he founded in 2010 to teach guitar to children in wartorn areas, before launching Girl With a Guitar in 2015.

Morello wrote in the letter, “I’m writing on behalf of some very special girls in Afghanistan who are in grave danger.

“[Girl With a Guitar] takes in street orphans and other girls that have endured significant trauma and uses music as a rehabilitation tool and means of working through their problems, their histories, and their hopes. I’ve had the honour of collaborating with these wonderful kids.

“Since the Taliban takeover their school has been destroyed and the girls are in hiding. They are at extreme risk because they are widely known to have performed Western music and have been educated by a male American teacher. Anything you could do to help save their lives would be much appreciated.”

Cordola, who is currently in Pakistan, said, “We’re trying to investigate if getting them to the Pakistan border is a possibility.

“We’ve been talking to a lot of different people, rescue organizations. We need to get them out of Afghanistan to start a new life somewhere.”

The school’s program co-ordinator, whose name is being withheld for security reasons, added in a statement, “Now, with the Taliban’s rapid takeover of Kabul, we are literally in hiding, with our most senior students in particular danger. Our school is closed… as girls playing Western music with our American male teacher, we could not be at greater risk.

“We appeal to the international community, to diplomats, politicians, news media, and NGOs working to evacuate civilians under threat, to please find a way to get as many of us on planes leaving Afghanistan to safety. Time is imperative as the airlift is scheduled to end, which would leave us here without hope.”

The students have recorded remotely with Brian Wilson, Chad Kroeger, Sammy Hagar, Nick Cave, Blake Shelton and other musicians through the organization.