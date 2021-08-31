Everyone on “The Voice” is “obsessed with Ariana.”
On Tuesday, a first-look preview of the new season of “The Voice” debuted, putting a spotlight on new coach Ariana Grande.
“Ariana is very talented. Such a fine-tuned ear. It’s going to be hard to convince someone to come to Team Legend, but I’m going to make my case,” John Legend says in the clip.
“I’m so moved by how brilliant the performers are,” Grande says.
Meanwhile, contestants on the show are heard voicing their love for the new coach.
“I am a huge Ariana Grande fan,” says one contestant, while another adds, “I’m obsessed with you.”
Season 21 of “The Voice” premieres Sept. 20.