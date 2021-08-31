“Jeopardy!” is out a host, and now an executive producer, too.

After exiting after being named the new permanent host of the long-running game show, Mike Richards will also no longer be an executive producer.

Suzanna Prete, Executive Vice President, Business and Strategy, “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy!”, made the announcement in a letter to staff on Tuesday.

“I’m writing to let you know that Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ‘Wheel’ and ‘Jeopardy!’ effective immediately. We had hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host position at ‘Jeopardy!’ it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks. That clearly has not happened,” Prete wrote.

Producer Michael Davies has come onto the shows on an interim basis in order to ensure production remains on schedule during this time.

“I know this has been a challenging time for the entire team, and I want to thank you all for your cooperation and professionalism over these last few weeks,” Pete added.

Richard was announced as the new host of “Jeopardy!” on Aug. 11, immediately stirring up controversy over his past comments about women and others, as well as his involvement in a lawsuit over workplace conduct at a previous employer a decade earlier.

On Aug. 20, Richards stepped down as host, though he was intended to remain on as executive producer.

According to The New York Times, Richards had shot a week’s worth of episodes, in one day of shooting, before stepping down.

Mayim Bialik will remain host of “Jeopardy!” primetime specials, but Sony is currently searching for a new permanent host of the daytime show.