JoJo Fletcher says there is something to the rumours that she was set for season 30 of “Dancing with the Stars”.

Fans of ABC properties “The Bachelorette” and “DWTS” had a hunch that Fletcher was bound for the dance floor after being spotted in Los Angeles. Fletcher, 30, shut down rumours that she would appear as a competitor on “DWTS” but revealed it almost came to fruition years prior.

“Funny story — I was supposed to do ‘Dancing with the Stars’ after my season of ‘The Bachelorette’ but ended up not being able to because of my contract,” the reality star wrote Monday on her Instagram Story.

“Womp womp,” she continued. “Not sure America could have handled my super sweet dance moves anyways.”

Fletcher led season 12 of “The Bachelorette” in 2016 after appearing as a contestant on the 20th season of “The Bachelor”.

Season 30 of “DWTS” premieres September 2021.