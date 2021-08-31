Helen Mirren was loving life at Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda Show in Venice on Sunday.
The 76-year-old sparked an online frenzy after she was caught on camera slow dancing with her “F9” co-star Vin Diesel, before she later busted some moves with Megan Thee Stallion.
helen mirren dancing with vin diesel at a dolce and gabbana fashion show in venice🥺 pic.twitter.com/xKayqDsksW
— a🍝 (@0iloveicecream0) August 29, 2021
Helen Mirren with Megan Thee Stallion in Venice pic.twitter.com/p6FNCUUzsC
— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 30, 2021
RELATED: Helen Mirren Explains Why She Wore Makeup Every Day During COVID-19 Lockdown
Unsurprisingly, the clips got everyone talking online:
OMG LOOK AT HER WTH
— mar ☼ (@milfsmyfavs) August 29, 2021
Awww i love it. The dress and look at her !! So beautiful and happy xD
— Maria (@marysunfan94) August 30, 2021
Real life angel 😭
— Daisy (@bedeliadedlock) August 29, 2021
When you desperately wanna be vin diesel
— CoQueen (@nerdie_bitch92) August 31, 2021
feel like pure shit just wish I was dancing with helen mirren and megan thee stallion in venice
— ailsa (@ailsahomewood) August 31, 2021
OBSESSED with helen mirren’s dress and her dancing in st mark’s square with vin diesel!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/FEe6IvjX7l
— Hannah Tomes (@hannahtomes_) August 31, 2021
Mirren loved dancing with Diesel, with her sharing an adorable photo on Instagram alongside the caption: “I danced in the rain with VIN DIESEL!”
RELATED: Helen Mirren Chats To Jimmy Fallon From Her Bathtub While Covered In Bubbles: ‘My Favourite Place In The World’
She also wrote, with an epic pic of herself in her stunning ensemble: “I had a strange and wonderful dream last night.
“I dreamt I was in Piazza San Marco in Venice, dressed like a member of the Contarini Family, and before me appeared many beautiful goddesses dressed in heavenly clothes, as a rainbow and lightening appeared and thunder rolled, and as the vision disappeared a beautiful rain began to fall and then the following happened!”