Helen Mirren was loving life at Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda Show in Venice on Sunday.

The 76-year-old sparked an online frenzy after she was caught on camera slow dancing with her “F9” co-star Vin Diesel, before she later busted some moves with Megan Thee Stallion.

helen mirren dancing with vin diesel at a dolce and gabbana fashion show in venice🥺 pic.twitter.com/xKayqDsksW — a🍝 (@0iloveicecream0) August 29, 2021

Helen Mirren with Megan Thee Stallion in Venice pic.twitter.com/p6FNCUUzsC — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 30, 2021

Unsurprisingly, the clips got everyone talking online:

OMG LOOK AT HER WTH — mar ☼ (@milfsmyfavs) August 29, 2021

Awww i love it. The dress and look at her !! So beautiful and happy xD — Maria (@marysunfan94) August 30, 2021

Real life angel 😭 — Daisy (@bedeliadedlock) August 29, 2021

When you desperately wanna be vin diesel — CoQueen (@nerdie_bitch92) August 31, 2021

feel like pure shit just wish I was dancing with helen mirren and megan thee stallion in venice — ailsa (@ailsahomewood) August 31, 2021

OBSESSED with helen mirren’s dress and her dancing in st mark’s square with vin diesel!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/FEe6IvjX7l — Hannah Tomes (@hannahtomes_) August 31, 2021

Mirren loved dancing with Diesel, with her sharing an adorable photo on Instagram alongside the caption: “I danced in the rain with VIN DIESEL!”

She also wrote, with an epic pic of herself in her stunning ensemble: “I had a strange and wonderful dream last night.

“I dreamt I was in Piazza San Marco in Venice, dressed like a member of the Contarini Family, and before me appeared many beautiful goddesses dressed in heavenly clothes, as a rainbow and lightening appeared and thunder rolled, and as the vision disappeared a beautiful rain began to fall and then the following happened!”