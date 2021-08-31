Helen Mirren was loving life at Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda Show in Venice on Sunday.

The 76-year-old sparked an online frenzy after she was caught on camera slow dancing with her “F9” co-star Vin Diesel, before she later busted some moves with Megan Thee Stallion.

RELATED: Helen Mirren Explains Why She Wore Makeup Every Day During COVID-19 Lockdown

Unsurprisingly, the clips got everyone talking online:

Mirren loved dancing with Diesel, with her sharing an adorable photo on Instagram alongside the caption: “I danced in the rain with VIN DIESEL!”

RELATED: Helen Mirren Chats To Jimmy Fallon From Her Bathtub While Covered In Bubbles: ‘My Favourite Place In The World’

She also wrote, with an epic pic of herself in her stunning ensemble: “I had a strange and wonderful dream last night.

“I dreamt I was in Piazza San Marco in Venice, dressed like a member of the Contarini Family, and before me appeared many beautiful goddesses dressed in heavenly clothes, as a rainbow and lightening appeared and thunder rolled, and as the vision disappeared a beautiful rain began to fall and then the following happened!”