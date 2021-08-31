Rachael Leigh Cook could’ve been Rogue in the “X-Men” films, but she turned it down.

During an interview with The New York Times, the “She’s All That” actress, 41, explained that she refused the role because she wanted to avoid acting on a green screen. She also planned to star in a couple of smaller movies instead.

Anna Paquin ultimately landed the role of Rogue.

“As soon as I saw the posters for it, I knew that I’d made a mistake,” Cook said.

She later called passing on the part a “huge misstep.”

“X-Men” went on to kick off a successful box-office franchise while Cook took on the lead in the film adaptation of the beloved comic, Josie And The Pussycats. The film was met with a mediocre theatrical release.

“I really thought what everyone told me was correct when they said, ‘What we need to do now is make sure you’re taken seriously,'” she said. “I definitely did things for the wrong reasons.”

Cook now appears in the “She’s All That” remake, “He’s All That”, starring TikTok-star-turned-actress Addison Rae.

“He’s All That” is now streaming on Netflix.